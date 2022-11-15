Logroño 20-35 FC Barcelona: The wins stacking up

Barça’s handball team just get better and better in the Liga Asobal and on Tuesday their victims were Logroño at the Palacio de los Deportes de la Rioja. Ludovic Fàbregas led the scoring (8) and there is no respite for the blaugrana, who will be back at the Palau on Friday to face Anaitasuna.

With just one point in it at the break, 20-21, Barça were facing one of the sternest tests of the competition so far, but their hosts were unable to sustain their rhythm for the full hour and Logic eventually prevailed.

Mamadou Diocou, on loan from Barça, was especially impressive and outscored all of the Blaugrana players with nine goals. But Barça were leading by nine going into the last ten minutes, and although that difference was cut, the win was already secure.

MATCH STATS

Logroño: Jorge Pérez, Álex Rubiño, Antonio Serradilla (5), Álvaro Preciado (2), David Cadarso (1), Javier Rodríguez (7), Mamadou Diocou (9), Aliaksandr Markelau (1, ps), Javier Romeo (ps), Dutra Ferreira (3), Mahamadou Keita (1), Rivero, Ismael El Korchi, Eduardo Ortiz (1), Oleg Kisselev, Juan Palomino.

Barcelona: Nielsen, Aleix Gómez (4), Dika Mem (5), Carlsbogard (1), N’Guessan (3), Hampus Wanne (3), Ludovic Fàbregas (8), Pérez de Vargas (ps), Blaz Janc (4) , Cindric (2), Langaro (2), Richardson (2), Frade (1), Domen Makuc, Martí Soler.

Periods: 4-3, 7-7, 12-11, 15-15, 17-19, 20-21 (HT), 20-24, 21-27, 24-30, 26-32, 27-33, 30-35 (FT).