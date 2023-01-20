Logical’s New CEO: The Goal Is To ‘Transform Into A True MSSP’

‘We have a lot of high-level talent that is currently on staff, and we’re also bringing on board some other very strategic senior-level hires that will help us get there. … Over the next two years, you’re going to see Logically Transform into a pure-play cybersecurity company that provides IT solutions,’ Joshua Skeens, who was promoted to CEO Jan. 1, tells CRN.

Portland, Maine-based Logically has named Joshua Skeens as its new CEO and, under his leadership, will have a renewed focus on cybersecurity.

“We’re not leaving the MSP space, we’re just bringing a different twist to it,” Skeens told CRN. “We feel like we’re a couple of years out in front of other MSPs. We have a 70-plus person cybersecurity business unit and we’re probably one of the top MSPs in the US that can say that right now. So we’re really focused on how can we bring a very customer-centric thought leadership approach to this market right now, and we feel like we’ve got a good jump-start on that.”

Skeens, who took over the MSP and MSSP as CEO on Jan. 1, succeeds Michelle Accardi, who had been appointed CEO in fall 2021.

Accardi told CRN she will announce her next plans in the second quarter after a short sabbatical.

“I have tremendous confidence in Josh. He is an amazing technical mind, especially as it relates to cybersecurity, and is a caring people leader,” she told CRN. “I expect he will continue to drive what we started together at Logically, taking it to the next level of success as the leading cybersecurity-focused MSP.”

Skeens joined Logically, which is on CRN’s 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, in 2021 through the acquisition of MSSP Cerdant, where he served as COO and CTO. At Logically, he was responsible for leading managed services, professional services and the project management office, as well as Logically’s Security Business Unit.

With 20 years of cybersecurity expertise and leadership of MSSP and MSP organizations, Skeens said he will be doubling down on cybersecurity.

CRN spoke with Skeens about his new role and where he wants to take Logically in the future.