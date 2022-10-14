Logan seeks grant for soccer field | News, Sports, Jobs

Logan Township is applying for $309,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a proposed soccer field project at Strawberry Hills in the Juniata section of the township.

The grant would require a 100% match.

The total project, now estimated at $1.4 million, calls for two fields, a restroom, a pavilion, a playground, a concession stand, a parking lot and paths between those facilities, according to Planning Director Cassandra Schmick.

The Township has also applied for a $1 million Local Share Account-Statewide grant for the project.

The Township has already received a $150,000 grant for the project from the Department of Community and Economic Development, Schmick said at a meeting this week.

That DCED money can’t be used for Excavation or grading, however, which would cost about $550,000, she said.

The site requires extensive grading.

If the Township were to receive money for grading or if a local excavator were to provide the work for free, DCNR would more likely allocate the $309,000 grant for the field, she said.

DCNR wants to see that applicants have the wherewithal to make projects happen before committing, she said.

Help from a local Excavating company would be “awesome,” Schmick said.

The proposed Recreation project would be a “huge addition” for the area, said Supervisors Chairman Jim Patterson.

