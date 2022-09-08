Logan Brannan, outside hitter, Lake Travis

Does this season feel different because it’s your last year of high school?

This season definitely feels different. Given that it’s my last year in high school, there are both team and individual goals that I want to accomplish alongside my teammates before we graduate. They keep me focused and inspired to make this final high school season the best yet.

What has been your favorite memory as a Lake Travis volleyball player?

My favorite memory as a Lake Travis volleyball player has been the tournaments. I’ve always loved getting the opportunity to connect with my teammates off the court. Whenever we go to tournaments I always love hanging out with my teammates on the long bus rides, in hotel rooms and even during our breaks in between games.

