Lofa Books Final Spot With Nimba – FrontPageAfrica

Monrovia – Nimba County Football team have booked their place in the grand final of the 2022/2023 national county sports meet football category.

The Defending Champions secured a 1-0 win over Margibi county in Wednesday’s semi-final match.

Isaac Dayweah gave Nimba a first half lead which the Nimba boys maintained up to the full 90 minutes.

Nimba took an early 19th minute lead from Dayweah penalty goal and the back line of Nimba held on to their lead up to the final while.

Margibi fought for the equalizer but could not after several missed attempts.

Nimba who had to qualify to quarterfinal on the last day of the group stage following a win over River Gee and their quarter win 3-2 win over Rivercess County in the quarter-final.

Nimba will face Lofa in the final after a comfortable win over Bong county.

Bong county start the match on a promising more with a 20-second Alex Reeves goal but Lofa levels things in the 19th minute from James Tarpeh.

Lofa came from a goal down to settle a final between them and Nimba.

Lofa proved to be too strong in the semi final against Bong County as they secured a 3-1 win.

In the group stage Lofa beat Lofa 2-1 but both teams now have the chance to prove they are the team of the tournament.

In the kickball version of the tournament Nimba will face Lofa in the grand final of the kickball version of the competition.

Nimba secured their final spot after a. 5-2 home runs win over Bong County while the Defending Champions Lofa needed extra innings to beat Margibi County.

Lofa beat Margibi 2-0 in extra innings to secure their place in the final to defend their title.

Speaking to the press after the game Nimba Coach Mouctarr Fofana said his team is preparing to win the league.

They said the team is ready to defend their title.

“We are ready for the final and will beat any team that will come against us” Fofana said.

According to him they are hopeful of retailing their title and can assure the people of Nimba that they will win the league.