Locksley talks Wisconsin, the bye week and a B1G change he’d like

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Maryland football. Now, with that week of recovery and regrouping, the 6-2 Terps will head to Wisconsin looking to continue their breakout season.

“We had a very productive bye week, gave us a much-needed break and rest to get some guys healthy, get some guys back, also a chance for us to work on the fundamental things that as we did our mid-season self- scout. Have some things that we needed to get cleaned up. And so it allowed us to accomplish those two things,” Terps Coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday. “Looking forward to this final stretch, it was much needed. I mean, we were being held together by threads, as we missed, I think, five or six starters who didn’t play in the Northwestern game. And that time off has gave us the opportunity to get some of those guys back and healthy.

The Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) have won two of their past three, the only loss coming in overtime at Michigan State. Interim head Coach Jim Leonhard has generated some new energy after Paul Chryst was fired.

“They offer tremendous challenges, a great atmosphere up there at Camp Randall, having been there before. And we’ve got a couple of extra days ahead on our game planning with last week’s three practices. And then coupled with the normal-week schedule that we have here, it’s a four-week Sprint for us, which you know, we always say they remember November. And we’ve put ourselves in a pretty good position if we take care of business one week at a time.”

The Terps (6-2, 3-2), meanwhile, are being projected to Bowl games levels above the ones they’ve played in recently. But Locksley has preached a one-play-at-a-time Mindset throughout.

“Obviously, with this being Wisconsin, the most important game for us. But for us, it’s about the finish and we build our program. You know, we call it a fourth-quarter program, Terp time, where it’s all about finishing strong . And that’s kind of what we are aiming to do here. Starting here with this game, up in Madison,” Locksley said. “Very proud, like I said before, about our team being 6-2. But that’s not the end all for us. It’s that’s the destination. We’re still about the walk. We’re not talking about the destination. And really , it’s about how we’re going to finish. We’ve got tremendous opportunities:

