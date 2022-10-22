Locked on Women’s Basketball: Every team needs Diamond Miller in the 2023 WNBA Draft

Why does every team need Diamond Miller in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Host Hunter Cruse is joined by the Maryland combo forward for an exclusive interview and film session. The two discuss the Terps’ busy offseason, her injury-riddled 2021-22 campaign and the versatile two-way skillset that makes her such a coveted prospect. Miller, who was selected as part of the preseason All-Big Ten team and is on the Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List, will be interesting to watch this season. Hunter shares why Miller should expect to be a notable WNBA draft pick this Spring.

Hunter Cruse and Diamond Miller discuss Miller’s open-court rim pressure, passing reads and ability to use her length to get to the basket. Today’s pod will be best watched on YouTube

“We hope you enjoy our discussion with Diamond Miller, an intriguing WNBA draft prospect that will certainly hear her name called early this Spring.” Hunter Cruse

