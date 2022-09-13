Locked on Women’s Basketball: Aces take Game 1

It’s time for another Episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast! The latest Episode features host Missy Heidrick, who is joined by The Next’s Connecticut Sun beat writer Jacqueline LeBlanc to recap Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Finals. They discuss “messy” games, looking ahead to Game 2, as well as some Naismith Hall of Fame induction news and notes.

Jacqueline on how the Sun are feeling going into Game 2:

After the postgame [of Game 1], it was Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones. They’re all leaders on this team, they’re all veterans. They came out for the postgame and they were all very cool, calm and collected. They said they were excited for Game 2. They had all the confidence they needed. Alyssa Thomas said, “a three-point loss to Vegas, holding them to 67 points, We’re confident.”

Jacqueline on the Sun getting the messy games they asked for, but still not winning:

That “messy” word is definitely something that Curt Miller has kind of branded throughout the entire playoffs. It started with Chicago but it really kind of lends itself to Vegas as well. They need Vegas to play this way. They need to play physical, they need to play slow and sluggish, and they can’t really let Vegas go out and find a rhythm.

