Location, classification core reasons Lake Mills volleyball experiences roadblock to state

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – He held his grandson afterwards and at times, glanced over to his family.

Jim Boehmer concluded his 31st season as Lake Mills head volleyball coach. His career record sits at 950-215, a winning percentage of .815 and he sits at 1,374 total wins over two sports.

Could Monday’s Class 2A Region 5 semifinal loss to ninth-ranked Grundy Center in three sets be the final time Boehmer is on the sideline?

“I’ll make an announcement real soon,” he said with a slight smile.

If it is the final time Boehmer sits on the end of the bench, he’ll leave as a pillar in the Bulldogs program that requires insanely large shoes to fill.

If he comes back for year No. 32, he doesn’t anticipate the program no longer competing at the highest level.

“The next four years, it is in pretty good shape,” Boehmer said. “It is going where it needs to be.”

Lake Mills has been the consistent Powerhouse in North Iowa prep volleyball over the last decade-plus. It won its 17th conference title over the last 19 seasons, got to the regional semifinals yet again and amassed at least 30 wins in 19 of the last 20 campaigns.

The reasons why the Bulldogs haven’t made it to state in a decade?

Classification and region.

They are slotted in Class 2A, which over the last three years has been one of the most daunting classifications in high school volleyball. It not only features powerhouses Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian, but several others that are 30-to-35 win teams.

“Anytime you get Northeast Iowa, it’s going to get tough,” Boehmer said. “That’s not a surprise.”

Add in Lake Mills is in the northern part of the state, it creates a two-sided destination route.

Either it gets sent to play a team in the North Iowa Cedar League or can even potentially get sent out west to play Western Christian. Last fall, when Osage dropped to 2A, the two Top of Iowa Conference foes faced each other.

“It is different over here with their club season, their competition level and those are just advantages Geography warrants them,” Boehmer said. “That’s OK, so it is not a big deal. If you measure success by that, you had a pretty shallow life. If in 10 years, our conversations are about this, you failed me.”

Grundy Center proved to be a tall task for the Bulldogs.

Its prominent outside hitter Carlie Willis slammed down a match-high 21 kills, chipped in 13 digs in the back row and fired four service aces in the sweep on her home court.

Willis would hit over the block with her leaping ability and place her attacks just short of Lake Mills’ defensive specialists.

“It is right up there, in the top-five,” Spartans head Coach Lori Willis said. “She was very lethal. She could put the ball wherever she wanted.”

The opening two sets were competitive as Lake Mills squared the set several times, but both times, were on the wrong ends of late runs by Grundy Center to close the set.

And the final set, the Bulldogs unraveled.

“Set three, we just fell apart,” Boehmer said. “We played some solid defense and we stole a lot of points. I was very happy with how the girls fought, even right down to the end. We had an opportunity in sets one and two.”

There’s a core of seniors, paced by TIC West Player of the Year in Ellie Hanna plus outside hitter Ella Stene and setter Karli Helgeson that made up a good chunk of the Offensive production.

Finley Rogstad had five kills in her final match in a purple uniform and Natalie Brandenburg had a team-high 11 digs.

“I told our Seniors ‘You can be sad that we lost, but don’t feel bad with how you played,'” Boehmer said.

Libero Taylor Vanek, middle hitter Ava Moen who tied for the team lead in Kills with six on the night, plus Dottie Byars and Brynn Rognes at the Pins will be the impactful players for Lake Mills in 2023.

Yet Boehmer stated the incoming freshman class has the potential to be really good.

Add in sophomores Avery Eastvold and Bailey Dagestad to the rotation plus a freshman class that could take for playing time and the cupboard is far from bare.

“They’re good and they can step into the middle and left side,” Boehmer said. “The incoming freshman, they’re legit.”

Volleyball

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Riceville 0: The Class 1A fourth-ranked Rebels flexed their muscles and coasted past the upstart Wildcats 25-18, 25-5, 25-13 on Monday night in a 1A Region 5 semifinal.

It marked the end of a turnaround season for Riceville (26-17) as it won more games this fall than the last four years combined. It was his first above .500 season since 2007.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online. They will replace for next fall their setter Morgan Fair and two starters in Madison Mauer and Riley McKenna. Top Attacker Tillotti Fair and one of the better defensive players in Taylor McElroy will anchor their core.

Johnson unanimous first team pick: Clear Lake’s outside hitter Xada Johnson garnered her second straight all-North Central Conference first team honor late last week when the teams were released.

The junior was one of four unanimous selections to the top team. Johnson led the Lions with 364 kills that was also tops in the league and fifth most in Class 3A.

They also had senior Hannah Blaha make second-team. The senior middle hitter recorded 135 kills and was served at a 94 percent slip with 34 aces, second most on the team.

Clear Lake’s libero Makella Jacobs and Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Aubryee Showalter were the two area Athletes named to the third team. Jacobs, in her first year leading the back row, registered 313 digs for the Lions and Showalter notched 196 kills plus a team-high 36 aces.