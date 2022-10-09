Local’s last-second field goal powers Nicholls past Houston Christian | Sports

After 5 tough losses to start the season, the Nicholls football team finally got one.

The Colonels beat Houston Christian 19-17 on Saturday night, earning their first win of the season on the road in Southland Conference play.

The win didn’t come without drama. The Colonels led 13-0 in the third quarter, then squandered the advantage before taking the game back in the final seconds.

After a 42-yard field goal put Houston Christian up 17-16 with 42 seconds left, the Colonels stayed poised, calmly going down the field and getting into field goal position of their own on a drive aided by several defensive penalties.

Central Lafourche Graduate and Nicholls kicker Gavin Lasseigne banged home the game-winner, giving Nicholls their first win of the season, while dropping the Huskies to 2-3.

Both teams had chances to win Saturday’s game.

The Colonels dominated defensively in the opening half, pushing Houston Christian back and earning a 6-0 Halftime lead – a lead the team likely would have hoped would have been bigger.

Coach Tim Rebowe started Leonard Kelly at quarterback and the New Orleans native was efficient and poised throughout the game. He completed 20-of-31 passes for 214 yards in the game.

Nicholls got their opening-half points on a pair of Lasseigne field goals, but both came on drives that stalled inside the 5-yard line. The second field goal drive was created due to a Brandon Lairy interception that put the Colonels in prominent scoring position.

In the second half, Nicholls looked poised to pull away. The Colonels made it 13-0 Midway through the quarter on a long scoring drive capped by a touchdown run from Collin Guggenheim. Both Guggenheim and Julien Gums got going on Saturday in the Colonels’ run game. Guggenheim had 15 carries for 82 yards. Gums rushed 22 times for 86 yards.

But Nicholls didn’t run away with their win. The Huskies made them earn it.

After Nicholls went up 13-0, Houston Christian fought back, scoring 2-consecutive touchdowns to take the lead going to the 4th quarter.

The first score made it 13-7 with 4:52 to go in the 3rd quarter – a drive capped by a touchdown pass from Justin Fomby to Karl Reynolds. The second put the Huskies up 14-13 on a pass from Fomby to Deon Cormier.

The 4th quarter was a thriller, and Lasseigne’s clutch kicking was the difference.

Lasseigne banged home a 52-yard field goal with 10:11 to go to make it 16-14 Nicholls.

After empty possessions for both teams, the Huskies appeared poised to get the win, going on a 14-play, 74-yard drive capped with an Alberto Arroyo field goal to go ahead 17-16 with less than a minute to play.

But Lasseigne had one last stroke of magic in his leg.

Kelly and the Colonels’ offense started at their own 25-yard-line, then worked the ball 5 plays down to the Huskies’ 26-yard-line. Nicholls had help. A roughing the passer penalty and a pass interference penalty created 30 yards of field position for the Colonels. Kelly also had a couple of completions in the final drive.

On the last play, Lasseigne came through again, banging home a 42-yarder to cap his career day and seal Nicholls’ win.

The Colonels will return home on Saturday and will be stiffly challenged by Incarnate Word – one of the top teams in the FCS.