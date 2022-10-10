Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival brings creative family fun to Indianapolis Arts Center this weekend – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

Did you check out the leaves this weekend? Fall really has arrived and in celebration of fall weather and local artists, The Indianapolis Arts Center is hosting the free Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival this weekend.

It’s happening on Saturday, October 15 from noon to 5 pm

Shannon Bennett, vice president of events & innovation at the Indianapolis Art Center, and Jheny Nieto, director of youth and teen programs, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

Costumes are encouraged at the Mostly outdoor family-friendly festival.

Hands-on art activities include pumpkin painting, bracelet making and more.

Festival goers can shop more than 20 local artist and artisan booths featuring glass pumpkins, ceramics, fiber arts, candles, painting, jewelry and more.

Food and beverage highlights include Lou Malnati’s, Black Leaf Vegan, Books Bourbon + Bacon and Sun King Brewery. Broad Ripple community booths including the Broad Ripple Village Association and The Vogue will be onsite as well.

“The Art Center builds community through art,” said Mark Williams, president and executive director of the Indianapolis Arts Center. “Fall Fest is a great time for families to meet up for a fun fall day outside at the ArtsPark and do something creative together.”

The Indianapolis Art Center is located at 820 E. 67th St., Indianapolis, IN.

The Indianapolis Art Center builds community through art. Every year, the nonprofit offers hundreds of classes and camps, more than 50 art exhibitions in six galleries, an Outreach program that takes art into underserved communities, and the Broad Ripple Art Fair. Its main campus is in Broad Ripple, along the banks of the White River and steps from the Monon Trail, and features a building designed by world-renowned architect and Indianapolis native Michael Graves and Indianapolis’ original ArtsPark, an outdoor creativity and sculpture garden and green space with trails.

