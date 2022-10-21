Local volleyball teams compete at North Super Regionals

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Westbrook Christian went 1-1 at the Class 3A North Super Regional volleyball tournament last Thursday (Oct. 20) in Huntsville. The Lady Warriors (36-6) defeated Colbert County, 3-0, in the opening round before falling to Susan Moore, 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Glencoe went 1-1 at the Class 3A North Super Regional volleyball tournament last Thursday (Oct. 20) in Huntsville. The Lady Yellow Jackets beat Colbert Heights, 3-0, in the opening round before falling to Ohatchee, 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

West End fell to Donoho, in the opening round of the Class 2A North Super Regional volleyball tournament last Thursday (Oct. 20) in Huntsville. The Lady Patriots finished the season with a 6-17 record.

Southside lost to Westminster Christian, 3-1, in the opening round of the Class 5A North Super Regional volleyball tournament last Wednesday (Oct. 19) in Huntsville. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 34-26 record.

Ashville lost to Priceville, 3-0, in the opening round of the Class 4A North Super Regional volleyball tournament last Wednesday (Oct. 19) in Huntsville. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 22-38 record.