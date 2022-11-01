Local volleyball teams advance to Playoffs – The Journal

Durango, Bayfield and Ignacio go on the road for the regional round

Leah Wolf of Durango High School spikes the ball while playing Bayfield High School earlier this season. Both teams will now head to the postseason as the No. 19 seed in their respective class. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

The high school volleyball teams from Durango, Bayfield and Ignacio are all heading to the postseason after finishing their regular seasons strong.

All three teams from La Plata County will be on the road for the regional round of 32, with all three heading to the No. 6 regional championships in their respective classes on Saturday. The top 12 seeds in each class will host the regionals, and only the regional champions will move on to the state tournament.

Durango, which finished 17-6 overall, earned the No. 19 seed in Class 4A and will travel to No. 6 Green Mountain High School (22-1) in Lakewood. Well. 31 Battle Mountain (9-12) is also in the region and will play Green Mountain first on Saturday. DHS will play Battle Mountain in the next game and then square off with Green Mountain in the finale.

Palmer Ridge scored the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, while Thompson Valley, Windsor and Lutheran rounded out the top four.

In Class 3A, Bayfield (11-11) also earned the No. 19 seed and will head to the Region 6 Championship Hosted by University High School (18-5) in Greeley along with No. 31 Rifle (13-10). After University and Rifle play at 10 am, Bayfield will play Rifle in the middle game, and Bayfield and University will square off in the day’s third game.

Lamar received the No. 1 seed while Eaton, Platte Valley and Faith Christian grabbed the No 2-4 seeds.

The Wolverines finished their regular season at the Discovery Canyon tournament in Colorado Springs over the weekend where they went 3-1. BHS beat 4A Longmont 3-0, 4A Mead 3-2, 5A Doherty 3-2 while only losing to the No. 9-region hosting team in Class 4A, Cheyenne Mountain, 3-0.

Ignacio, meanwhile, made the Class 2A state Playoffs as the No. 31 seed and will head to the Region 6 Championships at Vail Christian along with No. 19 Lake County.

Ignacio (13-10) will play Vail Christian (18-3) at 10 am and then Lake County (19-4) afterwards. Vail Christian and Lake County will then play in the day’s third game.

Wiggins, Sedgwick County, Meeker and Fowler grabbed the top four seeds.