Local volleyball standouts earn Class B All-State honors | News, Sports, Jobs

Serving as a Testament to the high-caliber of girls’ volleyball that took place in and around the Minot-area this season, six players from five local high schools earned their prestigious spot on the 2022 Class B Volleyball All-State Team roster on Tuesday .

Karli Klein of Garrison, Magee Rovig of Bishop Ryan, Taryn Sieg of Drake-Anamoose, and Kenmare’s Brenna Stroklund and Kate Zimmer all put exclamation marks on outstanding senior seasons and their high school volleyball careers with their selections to the All-State Team.

Joining the senior standouts on the All-State roster was Maya Vibeto of Our Redeemer’s, who was one of just four Juniors from around the state to be chosen to the team.

Just shy of making up half of the All-State Team roster, the ensemble of Klein, Rovig, Sieg, Stroklund, Zimmer, and Vibeto all played pivotal roles in their respective teams’ successes throughout the season and for some, into the playoffs.

Of the teams winning their way into the North Dakota Class B Girls’ State Volleyball Tournament, it was middle hitter Stroklund and setter Zimmer that were Instrumental in propelling their Squad to the Deepest run, helping the Honkers cement a fourth-place finish and 41- 4 record to end the season.

Ending the season just spots behind Kenmare, Our Redeemer’s compiled a 28-13-1 overall record and notched sixth place in the final state standings thanks to workhorse outside hitter Vibeto’s dangerous play at the net for the Knights.

Coming in at eighth in the state tournament and finishing with a record of 20-5 was Garrison, led by Troopers high-impact middle hitter Klein.

Despite their teams not advancing to the state tournament, Sieg’s top-tier play at the middle hitter position helped the Drake-Anamoose Raiders charge their way to a 10-13 record to end the season, while Rovig’s record-breaking numbers from the setter position powered Bishop Ryan to a 27-15 overall record and an 8-2 finish to Region 6 play for the Lions.

Taking home the top individual honors from the North Dakota High School Coaches Association were Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock senior middle hitter ShayLee Bosch and her head coach, Jaime Richter.

Bosch received the NDHSCA POWERade Outstanding Senior Athlete award and Richter accepted the NDHSCA SUBWAY Coach of the Year recognition for their key contributions to the Lions’ runner-up finish at the state tournament and impressive 30-2 overall record to conclude the 2022 season.