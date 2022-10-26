Local volleyball players earn Academic All-State honors – WRBI Radio

Congratulations to area Seniors for earning Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) Academic All-State honors this year.

There are two award levels – Silver (3.5-3.74 Weighted Grade Point Average) and Gold (3.75 and up WGPA).

According to the IHSVCA, it was a record year with 919 senior student-athletes earning the honor. The average WGPA is an amazing 3.96!

Batesville: GOLD: Laney Walsman, Cayman Werner, Isabelle Westerfeld.

Franklin County: GOLD: Lauren Stacey and Stephanie Billman SILVER: Kassidy Schell, Kiersten Schell.

Greensburg: GOLD: Abigail Hoeing, Christina Fogg, Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Jennifer Foster, Josie Nobbe, Karigan Acton, Kenedee Lowe.

Jac-Cen-Del: GOLD: Karen Nuku. SILVER: Brailea Jo Kieffer, Brynn Denise Negangard, Regan Richter.

Lawrenceburg: GOLD: Elizabeth Redar, Ivy Hinkle, Lola Safaviyan, Nicole Houze, Sophia Linkmeyer. SILVER: Darci Garibay.

Milan: GOLD: Ariel Haessig and Taylor Williamson.

North Decatur: GOLD: Aubrey Kennelly, Caroline Stapp, Madelyn Bohman, Samantha Luttel.

South Dearborn: GOLD: Lillie Davis. SILVER: Isabelle Sampson, Saige Rogers.

South Decatur: GOLD: Sophia Bushhorn.

South Ripley: GOLD: Brionna Linkel, Katelynn Samples, Sierra Jessee.

Oldenburg Academy: GOLD: Ellee Bruns and Mary Hunter.

(Our thanks to Oldenburg Academy Volleyball Coach Debbie Gregg for the information)