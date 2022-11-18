Local Volleyball Legend Jon Lee Inducted Into California Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame | Sports



San Marcos coaching legend Jon Lee speaks during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the California Beach Volleyball Association Museum in Hermosa Beach. (Ken Delgado photo)

San Marcos High School coaching Legend and three-time UCSB volleyball All-American Jon Lee was inducted into the California Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Hermosa Beach.

Lee was part of an induction class that included US Olympians and pro beach volleyball standouts Annett Davis and Sean Rosenthal.

Lee’s contributions to the sport of volleyball go beyond coaching and playing. The Hall of Fame recognized that in its summary of his career.

“Jon Lee’s place in the history of volleyball puts him in his own special category,” the organization said. “To call him an invaluable contributor, even one with an overdue Hall of Fame label, seems woefully inadequate. You can’t just call Karch Kiraly a great. You have to dig deeper. The same applies to Jon.

“He has been a trailblazer, a leader, an undeniable difference Maker to three generations of players.”

One of Lee’s significant contributions to the sport is his long-running summer beach volleyball Camps for youth at East Beach. The camp has helped develop many standout players on the beach and indoors. It also has been a training ground for staff members interested in coaching.

Lee’s other impactful contributions in the sport include journalist, referee, broadcaster and international ambassador. He has traveled to Africa and elsewhere around the world to share the game with youths.

At San Marcos, he coached the boys and girls indoor teams for 23 years and won three CIF titles, two with the boys in 1991 and 1998 and one with the girls team in 1999. His girls finished as runners-up in 1997 and 2004.

The 1991 boys team included beach volleyball Olympians Todd Rogers and Dax Holdren. Rogers won a beach volleyball gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China and Holdren placed fifth at the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece.

Lee’s influence has been greatly felt in the coaching community. More than 50 of his former players have become volleyball coaches at the high school and collegiate levels.

San Marcos honored Lee by naming the floor “Jon Lee Court” at its Maury Halleck Gym.

As a player, Lee was a three-time indoor All-American at UCSB and was a member of the program’s national championship team in 1969.

He played professional indoor volleyball in Spain and with the Santa Barbara Spikers of the International Volleyball Association.

On the beach, he was an AAA-rated player (the highest level) for more than a decade. His partners included his brother, Greg, Karch Kiraly, John Hanley, Chris Marlowe and Don Shaw.

As a member of the media, he was the original volleyball announcer for ESPN and he covered the sport as a writer/editor for Volleyball DiG and Volleyball Monthly magazines.

“Even with the depth of his impact around the globe, Jon’s most important contribution was at his home in Santa Barbara with his commitment to his family,” the Hall of Fame said. “He instilled a mutual love of sports and education to everyone close to him. He credits his father, Marvin, a former UCLA basketball player and his sons’ high school coach, for instilling the necessary character and toughness to succeed in both the classroom and court.

“Jon loves to regale about using his elbows to toughen up his late brother Greg in Bloody backyard hoop games to help make his Younger sibling a Collegiate basketball superstar and one of the Greatest beach players of all time. Fortunately, his wife Lynette, daughter Solana (scholarship volleyball player at Temple) son Jansen and granddaughter Ruby were generous enough to share their remarkable husband, father and grandfather with the volleyball world for more than 50 years. The sport is much better for it.”