Local volleyball club acquired by national sports organization

Grand Rapids-based FaR Out Volleyball Club was recently acquired by 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest youth sports club and event operator.

FaR Out, which will now be a part of 3STEP Sports’ volleyball division, was founded in 1997 by Joe and Roxane Steenhuysen. In their first year, the Steenhuysens drew athletes from two West Michigan high schools, East Kentwood and Forest Hills Central, to form 16 Inaugural teams.

Now, the organization has over 50 teams, including a capital region in Lansing, a youth academy, summer camps and a junior league for kids in grades four to six.

“FaR Out embodies hard work and it shows on and off the court,” said 3STEP Sports founder David Geaslen. “Joe and Roxane Steenhuysen have built a tremendous culture, and I have a lot of respect and admiration for what they’ve done. They will fit seamlessly in our volleyball group.”

3STEP Sports serves more than 3.2 million Athletes in 43 states across nine sports, including baseball, basketball, soccer, field hockey, combat, fastpitch, football, lacrosse and volleyball.

“We’re very excited to take the next step and join a who’s who of volleyball clubs and coaches,” Joe Steenhuysen said. “A lot of the Clubs that are with 3STEP have done business together and now we can do bigger things too. Joining such an exclusive group and a great company allows us to do what we love most — coaching kids.”