Local teams start tourney action

December 27—MONTICELLO — The Oakwood boys basketball team was the first local team to start holiday tournament play on Monday at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla,

The Comets lost their first game of the tournament 59-53 to the host Sages. Dalton Hobick had 19 points to lead Oakwood, who was just down 31-28 at halftime, while Brody Taflinger had nine, Josh Ruch had eight, Tanner Pichon had six and Alec Harrison added five.

Oakwood ended play in the tournament later in the day against Clinton and lost 57-49. Pichon had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Comets dropped to 9-5. The Comets will play Colfax Ridgeview today and will end play on Wednesday.

The Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament will begin with games at Bismarck-Henning/High School and Heritage High School.

The host Blue Devils will play Indiana Math & Science today at 11:30 am and Villa Grove at 7 pm, while Armstrong-Potomac will play Heritage at 11:30 am and will play Salt Fork at 5:30 pm The Storm will play Georgetown -Ridge Farm at 1 pm and the Buffaloes will take on Heritage at 7 pm

Westville will take part in the Tri-County Holiday Tournament. The Tigers will play Martinsville at 3 pm today and will play Deland-Weldon at 9 am and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. The Tigers will also play on Thursday.

Danville does not start play at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament until Wednesday, when they will play Chicago Curie at 6 pm

North Vermillion will start pay at the Clay City Classic today against Whiteland at 1 pm EST while Fountain Central will start the Clinton Central Tournament today against North Judson at 1:15 EST.

The Danville girls basketball team started play at the Charleston Holiday Tournament on Monday and they lost 40-19 to Jacksonville and 70-30 to Teutopolis. The Vikings will play Tri-County today.

The Blue Devil Classic will start today with host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin playing Lexington at 10 am and Unity at 5:30 pm

Also in the Classic, Armstrong-Potomac will play Cissna Park at 10 am and Salt Fork at 2:30 pm The Storm will play Benton Central at 11:30 am Oakwood will start against Lexington at 1 pm and will finish play against Cissna Park at 7 pm North Vermillion will play Unity at 11:30 am and Benton Central at 4 pm

All tournaments will end on Thursday, except for the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, which will end on Friday, and the Monticello and Charleston tournaments will end on Wednesday.