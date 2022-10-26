Local Talent Recognized in Juried Art Show

Best in Show 2021: Jamie Runnels, Untitled2021. Courtesy Image

McALLEN, Texas – The International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS) is hosting its 2nd Annual Members’ Juried Art Show currently on display through the end of December. The exhibition was juried by Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D. Executive Director, Brownsville Community Foundation Commissioner, Texas Commission on the Arts and features original artwork submitted by IMAS members. The work of 90 local member artists can be viewed now through December 31 in the Cardenas Gallery of the IMAS.

Courtesy Image

“It is such an incredible feeling to help with this project; being able to see our community’s involvement and supporting art in the Rio Grande Valley. The works of our participating artists hold such unique perspectives and efforts that deserve to be admired,” said Celina Michel, Exhibitions Coordinator. “We look forward to future Members’ Juried Show exhibits, as these events will not only provide our community with a safe space to express their ideas to their neighbors, but also a chance to have an open dialogue and get to learn about each other. ”

Awards were given to the following member artists for their work in the show: Best in Show – Berry Fritz “Tufted Titmouse”, 2nd Place – Josue Rawmirez “Fringe World on Fire”, 3rd Place – Irma Garza Garcia “Inferno”, and three Honorable Mentions – Noreen Graf “Frida”, Maribel Barrera “Self Portrait”, and Erick B. Salazar “Bananas”.

IMAS Members’ Juried Art Show Opening Reception, left to right, IMAS Director of Collections & Exhibitions Amelia Whitehead, Juror Diane Milliken Garza, Best in Show Berry Fritz, 3rd Place Irma Garza Garcia, Honorable Mention Maribel Barrera, 2nd Place Josue Rawmirez, Honorable Mention Noreen Graf, Honorable Mention Erick B. Salazar, IMAS President and Executive Director Ann Fortescue. Courtesy Image

“It was an honor to be asked to judge the IMAS’ second member’s art show. Over one hundred works of art, by ninety member artists, were submitted. Beautiful, varied, thoughtful, meaningful, inspired are some of the adjectives I would use to describe the collection of works,” said Diane Milliken Garza, this year’s juror. “When you support local art, be it by a gallery purchase or your attendance at an exhibit, such as this one at IMAS, you support local art culture. Our community is reflected in our local art. The exchange between artist and audience sends out unique positive impacts. It helps us understand and empathize with one another and cultivates our local identity as a community. It is a powerful thing.”

To visit the exhibit or to purchase or renew a membership, call (956)681-2800 during business hours or visit the IMAS website to register online. Artwork can be viewed during open hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm or on Sundays from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Members’ Juried Art Show is made possible by the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA). The mission of the Texas Commission on the Arts is to advance our state economically and culturally by investing in a creative Texas. TCA supports a diverse and innovative arts community in Texas, throughout the Nation and internationally by providing resources to enhance economic development, arts education, cultural tourism and artist Sustainability initiatives.