Local soccer star achieves his ‘American Dream’, helps students in school

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Gloire Ndagano has always wanted to play soccer. Ever since he was in pre-k, he had a ball at his feet for hours a day, everyday.

“Since he was a very little boy, he always liked to play soccer,” Gloire’s father, Guillaume Ndagano said.

In 2010, Gloire, his seven siblings, his mom, and dad, all moved from Rwanda to the United States. That process took an incredibly long time, though. You had to do interviews, and, as Gloire said, wait to be selected.

“In order to come into the United States with your family, you had to register into a refugee camp. Coming here was a long process because you had to be really patient and wait your turn,” Ndagano said.

When it was time for him and his family to come to the US, it was mixed emotions all the way through.

“It was the happiest and saddest moment because you leave your family and friends at home. Leaving them was the toughest thing, but I was coming to a country with so many opportunities,” Ndagano said.

But he never lost focus on his goal. Gloire was a top student in both middle and high school, all while still learning English. His performance in the classroom, making friends, and building community all translated to him becoming more successful on the field. He got his first take on organized soccer through Soccer for Success.

“That was where everything really started for me,” Ndagano said.

Soccer for Success is a nationwide, after school program through the Independent Health Foundation. Its mission is to teach kids healthy life habits, communication/life skills, and relationship building. Of course, that doesn’t include what they do for them on the field.

Gloire was able to get his first ever soccer jersey through Soccer for Success, which meant he was on an official team. He played in tournaments, which ultimately helped him get noticed by local academies in Western New York. After that, he received multiple Division 1 offers, and chose to play his collegiate career at Canisius College.

Now that he’s finishing his bachelor’s degree, his ultimate goal is to continue to help people. Now, he spends time after school/work with new kids at Soccer for Success. He’s a Coach and mentor, which obviously helps these kids in their on-the-field abilities, but it’s not about that. It’s someone they can look up to, which is something Gloire will strive for throughout the rest of his life.

“I want to be remembered as a person who worked hard and gave back to his community,” Ndagano said.