Local soccer referee has mentored, trained hundreds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Not many soccer referees are rewarded with their own bobblehead. Then again, most aren’t running up and down the sidelines at age 80.

John Catt, who celebrated his 80thth birthday last Friday, was presented with his own bobblehead last Saturday at a dinner at Archie & Clyde’s restaurant in Newburgh. He was also honored before the Championship match of the City girls’ junior varsity tournament earlier in the day at North High School.

Catt serves as an inspiration and mentor to prospective young officials. He was also the caretaker for his wife, Dianne, who passed away about a year ago.

When asked why he keeps officiating after all these years, Catt said: “I enjoy it. And frankly, we are lacking referees.”

His own bobblehead

Matt Hirsch, IHSAA Licensing soccer referee assigner for United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Indiana District 8, presented Catt with the bobblehead at the dinner.

