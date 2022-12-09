Local Semi-Pro Soccer Team to Battle for Championship in Prescott Valley

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.

While the FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar, people in Central Arizona can see a semi-professional soccer championship in person for free this weekend at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

The area’s OJB FC team will play at 2 pm on Saturday for a chance to go from United Premier Soccer League Division 1 to the UPSL Premier Division.

Based in Chino Valley, the team is unique as about three-quarters of the roster is made up of players who come from schools in the area – both high school and college.

“A lot of the players who didn’t get a chance to go to the college level to play now have this platform to keep Chasing their dream, whether it’s to become a professional soccer player or have the opportunity to go to college,” Coach Giorgi Manzula said.

The Hometown team, after going 8-2 in the regular season against teams from all over the state and beating Zona CFI in the semi-finals last weekend, will take on RSL Southern Arizona from Tucson in the championship.

Winning the game offers more than just bragging rights as a promotion to the premier division could lead to more exposure for the players.

“Winning will mean a lot and expose a lot of our players to the next level,” Manzula said. “Our goal is to do well in the league and give the kids an opportunity to play at the next level, so just being part of the Championship team for a lot of the Seniors and the players who have graduated last year who are still looking to go to college, still looking for opportunities, winning this will be huge for everybody.” “Being on the Championship team, creating highlight videos of winning the season and moving up to premier division, that says a lot to anybody who is looking to Scout our players.”

While Manzula said the team receives a decent crowd for home games, which all occur at Bradshaw Mountain High School, he hopes a Championship environment draws out even more support from the community for what is a genuinely local team.

“Regardless of how the result goes, just being in the Championship game is a big deal,” he said. “If people see that and come out and support us and see the passion and the desire of the players competing at the next level, it will just help everybody.” “Hearing fans cheering for us and giving us that extra motivation that we need on the field to get through and battle against these Giant clubs, please come out and show us your support. It would mean the world to us.”

More about the team can be found on their official website.

Along with helping high school and college soccer players reach the next level of their careers, the club also has a youth program that offers training for children under 10.

OJB FC is also working on a new facility that will be coming soon to the area, featuring multiple fields.

Be sure to keep an eye out for a future Episode of Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports with Torrence Dunham on Cast11 that will dive Deeper into the soccer club, its youth programs, history and future.