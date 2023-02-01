Local roundup: Winthrop boys basketball rolls past Buckfield

WINTHROP — Matt Beck scored 20 points to lead Winthrop past Buckfield 75-32 in boys basketball action Tuesday.

Cole Bard added 11 points for Winthrop (8-8), which saw 12 players enter the scoring column.

Ayden Jefferson scored 14 points for Buckfield (2-13), while Gavin Charest had 10.

FOREST HILLS 60, GREENVILLE 41: Cooper Daigle scored 26 points and hauled in 18 rebounds to lead the Tigers to the win in Jackman.

Braiden Welch added 12 points for Forest Hills (13-2) while Mason Desjardins scored 11.

Greenville (4-10) was led by Liam Mason with 13 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 55, TEMPLE 36: Sunny Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Guardians cruised to a win over the Bereans in Eliot.

Isaiah Cardinal added 15 points, eight steals and six assists for Seacoast (5-10). Seth Vega and Brady Winship chipped in with seven points each.

Peyton Recklard scored 12 points for Temple (3-12).

LISBON 51, MADISON 37: Levi Tibbetts led the Greyhounds with 23 points in the win in Lisbon.

Chase Mailhot dropped in 18 points for Lisbon (9-6).

Callan Franzose led Madison (7-7) with 19 points.

WINSLOW 54, MCI 36: Jason Reynolds and Braden Rodrigue scored 14 points apiece as the Black Raiders (13-1) earned the easy win at Pittsfield.

Lucas Boucher added nine points for Winslow, which led 27-17 at the half.

Braeden Kennedy scored 12 points for MCI (3-12), followed by Brayden Fitts with 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WINTHROP 65, MADISON 55: Madeline Wagner dropped 22 points as the Ramblers defeated the Bulldogs in Madison.

Morgan Fichthorn added 21 points for Winthrop, which improved to 11-5.

Raegan Cowan led Madison (9-6) with a game-high 25 points, and Ali Griffeth chipped in with 11 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 49, TEMPLE 22: Breckyn Winship finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Guardians (6-9) to the win at Eliot.

Ellie Odess added a career-high 15 points, and Ellie Leech had a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals for Seacoast.

Shivon Larsen led the Bereans (2-12) with eight points

LAWRENCE 74, MESSALONSKEE 28: Alicen Higgins scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Bulldogs (12-2) earned the easy win at Oakland.

Brianna Poulin added 12 points for Lawrence, which led 32-19 at the half before pulling away with a 25-3 third quarter. Twelve different Bulldogs scored.

Lexis Bayne had eight rebounds for Messalonskee (0-14).

VALLEY 78, PINE TREE ACADEMY 36: Madeline Hill had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Cavaliers (12-3) won handily in Freeport.

Brielle Hill netted a game-high 25 points for Valley, while Riley Clark pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and Kirsten Bigelow scored 17 points.

Chantal Bazizane scored 15 points for Pine Tree (7-6), followed by Paige Tyson with 11.