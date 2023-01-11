Local roundup: Winslow boys basketball team buries Belfast

WINSLOW — Andrew Poulin scored 41 points, and Braden Rodrigue added 14 to lead the Winslow boys basketball team to an 82-36 win over Belfast in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Tuesday night.

Matt Quirion had six rebounds and four points for Winslow (7-1) as well.

James Ritter had 13 points to lead the Lions (0-9).

NOKOMIS 52, GARDINER 37: Grady Hartsgrove scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors in Gardiner.

Connor Sides and Alex Grant added nine points apiece for Nokomis (6-2).

Anthony Rivera led Gardiner (0-9) with eight points while Dillon Elliott had seven.

MARANACOOK 87, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 70: Keagan McClure had 14 of his 29 points in the second half, including 10 of 10 from the line to fuel the Black Bears as they upended the Seagulls in Old Orchard Beach.

Jacob McLaughlin had 15 points for Maranacook (6-3), Brayden St. Pierre added 12, and Robbie Vivenzio tossed in 10.

Landen Johnson had 17 points to lead previously unbeaten Old Orchard Beach (8-1), and Brady Croteau added 16.

FOREST HILLS 65, TEMPLE ACADEMY 24: Mason Desjardins scored 22 points to lead the Tigers past the Bereans in Jackman.

Blaine Nadeau added 13 points for Forest Hills (9-1).

Nathan Corey led Temple (1-8) with nine points, while Tony Isgro added six points.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 64, WATERVILLE 44: Tucker Stiles had all 15 of his points in the first half as the Eagles (6-3) built a 33-23 margin to win at Waterville.

Gabriel Hager had 16 points to lead Lincoln Academy.

Spencer Minihan had 14 points for Waterville (4-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENTS HILL 81, DIRIGO 44: Logan McDonald scored 27 points as the undefeated Huskies won easily in Readfield.

Samantha Holsten added 14 points for Kents Hill (6-0), followed by Rose Jenkins (13) and Naomi McGadney (10).

Jayce Brophy scored 27 points for Dirigo (3-6), followed by Grace Robbins with 10.

MT. ABRAM 55, BOOTHBAY 30: Jenna Osgood scored 11 points and Sakari Savage added 10 to lead the Roadrunners to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Salem.

Josey Arms chipped in with nine points for Mt. Abram (3-5).

Sophie White scored seven points to lead Boothbay (1-8).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 63, MADISON 32: Jaydn Pingree paced the Phoenix to a key road win in Madison.

Pingree scored a game-high 24 points for Spruce Mountain (9-0), while Aubrey Kachnovich added 13.

Kylee Furbush scored a team-high 12 points for Madison (5-3), which got nine rebounds from Ali Griffeth.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 53, WATERVILLE 27: Mariam DeLisle scored a game-high 16 points to help the Eagles sink the Purple Panthers in Newcastle.

Lincoln rolled out a 33-17 Halftime lead and wasn’t‘t threatened. Reegan Dunican added 14 points for the Eagles (3-6).

Mara Van Oesen had 13 points for Waterville (1-8).

RICHMOND 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 34: Kara Briand paced the Bobcats (8-2) with 17 points as they rallied with a 16-4 run coming out of Halftime to top the Hawks in Hiram.

Brooke Landry tossed in 15 points for Sacopee Valley (5-6), and Emma Boulanger chipped in with 12.

« Previous