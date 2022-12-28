Local roundup: Winslow boys basketball slips past Oceanside

WINSLOW — Jason Reynolds had 39 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and five assists as Winslow defeated Oceanside 77-75 in boys basketball action Tuesday.

It was the Mariners first loss of the season.

Andrew Poulin added 17 points for Winslow (3-1), while Lucas Boucher had nine points and six assists.

Carter Galley had 28 points, Cohen Galley 19 and Alex Collins 10 for Oceanside (5-1).

VALLEY 76, PCHS 44: Harry Lewis led four players in double figures with 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to the win in Bingham.

Fisher Tewksbury added 16 points while Jared Ricker had 15 and Ryan West 11 for Valley (3-2).

Piscataquis falls to 1-2.

LINCOLN 66, MCI 37: Gabe Hagar scored 26 points as the Eagles won in Newcastle.

Lucas Houghton added 17 points for Lincoln (4-1).

Drew Shorey led MCI (0-3) with 12 points and Owen Moore had nine.

WATERVILLE 64, BELFAST 52: Spencer Minihan scored 23 points, hauled in 13 rebounds, added 11 steals and dished out three assists to lead the Purple Panthers to the win in Belfast.

Nick Poulin added 15 points for Waterville (2-2) while Chris Nawfel chipped in 13.

James Ritter scored 16 points for Belfast (0-4).

