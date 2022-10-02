Local roundup: Waterville girls soccer shuts out Nokomis

WATERVILLE — Mara Von Oesen scored all three goals as Waterville defeated Nokomis 3-0 in B North girls soccer action Saturday.

Piper Hamilton Assisted two of the goals for the Purple Panthers (6-1-1) and Lexie Van Der Westhuyzen made three saves.

Hailey Reynolds stopped 13 shots for the Warriors (4-5-1).

MCI 10, WINSLOW 0: Olivia Varney scored four goals, moving her two scores away from the school record of 28, and leading the Huskies to the B North win in Pittsfield.

Emma Burr, who holds the current record, added two goals and two assists for MCI (8-0-0), Morgan Jensen and Daphne Hands had a goal and an assist apiece. Amya Braley and Abbie McCarron also each had a goal. McCarron and Hannah Rodriguez combined to make three saves.

Winslow falls to 3-5-1.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 8, TEMPLE 0: Olivia McInnis, Tessa Ferguson and Camryn Blatchford each had two goals as the Seagulls earned the win in Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair and Molly Nason also scored for the Seagulls (6-3-0), Lily Beaulieu had an assist and Summer St. Louis needed just one save for the win.

Temple goalie Karissa Dewitt had 19 saves for Temple (3-4-1).

MT. BLUE 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: KK Daggett and Elisa Mezzoli each scored two goals as the Cougars earned the win in Skowhegan.

Emma Dunn also added a goal for Mt. Blue (9-0-0). Daggett and Meren Zeliger each were credited with two assists and Vivian Cormier had one.

Winning goalie Caitlin Burke had three saves.

Skowhegan falls to 0-9-0.

MONMOUTH/WINTHROP 1, OAK HILL 0: Kaitlyn Frost drilled the winning goal of a corner kick with a minute remaining in overtime to lift the Mustangs (7-2) past the Raiders (2-7) in Wales.

Winning goalie June Foyt made four saves for Monmouth/Winthrop. The Mustangs outshot the Raiders 23-6, with netminder MacKenzie Vattasso making 15 saves for the Raiders.

MARANACOOK 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Addie Watson scored two goals to lead the Black Bears (9-0-1) to a win over the Eagles (6-4) in Newcastle.

Natalie Mohlar scored a goal and had two assists, while Phoebe Bell added a goal.

BOYS SOCCER

LINCOLN ACADEMY 1, MARANACOOK 1: Jacob Nisby scored for the Black Bears (6-2-1) and Nick Archer scored for the Eagles (8-0-2) as the two teams played to a draw in Readfield.

FIELD HOCKEY

CONY 1, LEAVITT 0: Abby Morrill’s goal made the difference for the Rams (6-5) in a win over the Hornets (8-2) in Augusta.

Elise Cunningham had an assist for Cony. Goalie Avery Maxim had six saves.

Lilly Chabot had five saves for Leavitt.

VOLLEYBALL

GREELY 3, NOKOMIS 0: Olivia Talley had seven aces and six kills, and Sophia Ippolito added four aces and 10 assists as the Rangers (7-2) cruised past the Warriors (3-6) by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14 at Cumberland.

Jordyn McConnell chipped in with seven assists and five aces.

« Previous