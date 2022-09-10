Local roundup: Waterville girls soccer shuts out Mount View

THORNDIKE — Mara Von Oesen scored both goals to lead Waterville past Mount View 2-0 in girls soccer action Friday.

Piper Hamilton and Taylor Doane added an assist apiece for Waterville (3-0-0) while Lexie Van Der Westhuyzen made eight saves.

Jordan Von Oesen stopped five shots for the Mustangs (1-2-0).

HALL-DALE 15, CARRABEC 0: Marie Benoit had a hat trick to pace the Bulldogs to the win in North Anson.

Parula Clark and Lucy Gray added two goals apiece for Hall-Dale (2-0-0).

Marcie Plourde made 28 saves for Carrabec (0-2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

OAK HILL 4, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Ethan Vattaso had a hat trick to lead the Raiders to the win in Wales.

Jordan Castonguay added a goal and an assist for Oak Hill (1-1-0) while Lukas Bergeron and Drew Hatala had an assist each. Cade Fessenden made three saves.

Kaleb Finelli scored for Spruce Mountain (1-2-0) and Logan Knight and Nate Holland combined to make 13 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINTHROP 8, TELSTAR 1: Bella Littler and Madline Wagner each recorded hat tricks in the Ramblers’ home win in Winthrop.

Julia Letourneau and Lucy Vachon also scored for Winthrop. Wagner added an assist, as did Lauryn Wood, Brooke Belz and Izzy Folsom. Madison Weymouth made one save in goal for the Ramblers.

Evalyn Cummings scored the lone goal for Telstar in the second quarter and Lyndsy Stephenson stopped 18 shots.

DIRIGO 6, OAK HILL 0: Kara Woods scored three goals and dished out two assists in the Cougars’ shutout in Dixfield.

Woods first fed Jayce Brophy for the opening goal before scoring the first two of her own to give Dirigo a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Brophy scored again in the second quarter, and Woods and Lana Waite each scored in the third. Brophy, Grace Robbins, Grace Averill and Emily Woods each notched an assist in the win.

Sierra Lane stopped 16 shots for Oak Hill, while Alivia Ellis made two saves to secure the shutout for Dirigo.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, HALL-DALE 0: Olivia Mastine punched in both goals to steer the Phoenix to the win in Jay.

Mastine scored her first with 49 seconds left in the first half thanks to a feed from Brooklyn Fournier. Mastine slapped in her second goal after connecting with Miley Fournier with 3:34 remaining in the game.

Mallory Clark and Hannah Jewett split the goal keeping for Spruce (3-1-0), but didn’t make a save. Jade Graham had 15 saves for Hall-Dale (1-1-1).

