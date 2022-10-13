Local roundup: Waterville girls soccer blanks Lawrence

WATERVILLE — Sadie Williams and Mara Von Oesen each scored two goals as the Waterville girls soccer team shut out Lawrence, 6-0, on Wednesday.

The host Panthers improved to 8-3-1, while the visiting Bulldogs fell to 2-9-1.

Piper Hamilton had a goal and three assists for Waterville, while Abbie Dudley added a goal and an assist.

Lexie van der Westhuizen (zero saves) and Haley Dunn (one) split time in Waterville’s goal, while Lawrence’s Zoe Hutchins made 18 saves.

MT. ABRAM 3, OAK HILL 0: Charlotte Mitchell scored two goals and Jenna Osgood had one as the Roadrunners (9-2-1) prevailed in Wales.

Mitchell’s two goals in the first half gave Mt. Abram a 2-0 lead at the half.

Winning goalie Jany Pepin made three saves while her counterpart, MacKenzie Vattasso, had 18.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 6, HALL-DALE 0 (Tuesday): Morgan Thibodeau netted four goals as the Roadrunners (11-1) shut out the Bulldogs (4-5-3) in Farmingdale.

Payton Mitchell and Kaden Pillsbury also scored for Mt. Abram, while Andrew Rother and Killian Pillsbury had two assists each and José Torres and Payton Mitchell set up one goal apiece.

Mt. Abram goalkeepers Trey Reed and Logan Dube made one save each, while Hall-Dale’s Jackson Leach had 10.

FIELD HOCKEY

NOKOMIS 2, MCI 1: Cameron King scored twice as the Warriors (9-4-1) sent the Huskies (10-2-1) to a rare defeat in Pittsfield.

Hannah Weaver scored for MCI.

Evlia Drummond made two saves in goal for Nokomis, while MCI’s Chi Chi Rivera had five.

