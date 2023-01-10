Local roundup: Valley girls basketball Cruises past Pine Tree Academy

BINGHAM — Madeline Hill had a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, to lead the Valley girls basketball team to a 73-26 win over Pine Tree Academy in an East/West game on Monday.

Brielle Hill scored 19 points, while Kirsten Bigelow added 18 points for the Cavaliers (6-2).

Paige Tyson led the Breakers (3-4) with 13 points.

OAK HILL 53, WISCASSET 6: Ariana Thibeault scored 20 points as the Raiders (2-6) topped the Wolverines (0-7) in Wales.

Aubrey McElhaney added 13 points for Oak Hill.

Makayla Bush and Quiana Hyman each scored two points for Wiscasset.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MADISON 55, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 48: Callan Franzose had a near triple-double, scoring 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding nine blocks for the Bulldogs in a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Mustangs in Madison.

Kayden Hibbard had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Shyre Bonito had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Madison (2-5).

Sammy Calder led Monmouth (5-2) with 15 points, while Manny Calder added 11 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 59, OAK HILL 41: Zach New drained six 3-pointers to stand out in a balanced Falcons (4-4) offense during a win over the Raiders in Rumford.

Jake New hit two 3s of his own as part of his eight-point effort and Seneca Jones splashed another in his seven-point showing for Mountain Valley.

Braden New scored all 12 of his points on four 3s to pace Oak Hill and PJ Smith added 10.

VALLEY 56, PINE TREE ACADEMY 31: Harry Lewis scored 13 points and the Cavaliers (5-3) opened with a 17-2 run against the Breakers (0-4) in Bingham.

Kamdyn Conrad added 12 points and Jared Ricker finished with 11 points for Valley.

Colby Solberg led Pine Tree with 12 points followed by Asher Hart with 11. Senis Belandria had 13 rebounds and four points.

« Previous