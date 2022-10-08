Local roundup: Richmond girls soccer Cruises to win over Rangeley

RICHMOND — Breonna Defresne, Lila Viselli and Lorelai Zoulamis each tallied goals for the Richmond girls soccer team in a 3-0 win over Rangeley in a Class D game on Saturday.

Eden Bolduf added an assist for Richmond (8-4).

Nichole Lemay had 10 saves for Rangeley (6-3).

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 10, RANGELEY 0: Max Viselli scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Bobcats (8-3-1) to a win over the Lakers (5-5) in Richmond.

Zander Steele and Brady Alexander each had two goals for Richmond.

Keaton Razik had nine saves for Rangeley.

LEWISTON 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Hamze Nur set up a pair of goals by Shafi Ibrahim in the first half to kick-start the Blue Devils (8-2-1) in their win over the River Hawks (0-9-1) in Skowhegan.

Ibrahim Assisted on a goal by Jacinto Mavinga five minutes into the second half to push Lewiston’s lead to 3-0. Later in the half, Abdimalik Nur scored off an assist by Abdinasir Ilmi. Yusef Dakane wrapped up the scoring with a goal three minutes later.

The Blue Devils defense only allowed the River Hawks to take two shots, and both were stopped by Payson Goyette, who split time in goal with Colby Daigle.

Skowhegan goalie Ryan Donahue made eight saves.

« Previous