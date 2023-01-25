Local roundup: Richmond girls basketball Tops Valley

RICHMOND — Kara Briand scored 25 points and added nine rebounds as the Richmond girls basketball team edged Valley 39-37 on Tuesday night.

Izzy Stewart had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (11-3), while Breonna Dufresne had six assists and three steals.

Madeline Hill led Valley (9-3) with 14 points, while Brielle Hill added 10.

OAK HILL 65, CARRABEC 63 (OT): Ariana Thibeault scored 23 points and Peyton Gonya 17 as the Raiders (5-7) won at Wales.

Lindsay Hamilton scored 28 points and Molly Hay 22 for Carrabec (4-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARRABEC 57, OAK HILL 25: Luke Carey scored 21 points as the Cobras pulled away from the Raiders in the second and third quarters for the win at North Anson.

Joel Gehrke had 13 points and Kolby Carpenter 12 for Carrabec (5-6), which led just 10-8 after the first quarter but outscored Oak Hill 31-12 in the second and third quarters.

PJ Smith and Maverick Swan scored seven points each for the Raiders (2-11).

MADISON 75, WISCASSET 30: Callan Franzose scored 32 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Wolverines in Madison.

Kayden Hibbard added 16 points for Madison (6-5).

Dylan Akers led Wiscasset (0-11) with 12 points, while Jevar Garricks added 11 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 55, ISLESBORO 54: Peyton Reckard went 3-for-3 from the free throw line in the closing moments to ice the game as the Bereans (2-9) rallied from a four-point deficit with 1:57 left for the win at Waterville.

Reckard finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds, and teammate Mason Cori also had 25 points.

Tobias Conover scored a game-high 27 points for Islesboro (2-6).

RICHMOND 63, VALLEY 50: Hunter Mason had 18 points and five assists as the Bobcats (12-2) won at Richmond.

Wyatt Cassidy had 16 points and six rebounds for Richmond, while Connor Vashon had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Harry Lewis had a game-high 22 points for Valley (7-5), followed by Fisher Tewksbury with 13.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 90, MOUNT VIEW 56: Gabe Hagar scored 24 points and Luke Houghton added 15 as the Eagles (9-4) took the win at Thorndike.

Jake Masters and Casey Duncan added 10 points each for Lincoln, which scored at least 21 points in three quarters.

Noah Hurd led Mount View (7-5) with 18 points.

LEAVITT 59, MARANACOOK 41: Brett Coburn led the way for the Hornets with 20 points as they upended the Black Bears in Turner.

Sawyer Hathaway had three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Leavitt (4-9).

Keagan McClure led Maranacook (7-6) with 13 points.

TEMPLE 46, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39 (SATURDAY): Peyton Reckards had 16 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Bereans past the Breakers in Freeport.

Nathan Corey had 13 points for Temple, which also got five points and nine rebounds from Noah Mathews.

Senis Belandria and Colby Solberg had eight points apiece for Pine Tree (0-8).

MCI 69, BELFAST 34: Caleb Kennedy scored 15 points as the Huskies (3-10) won easily at Belfast.

Brayden Fitts added 12 points and Carter Bubar 10 for MCI.

James Ritter scored 11 points and KJ Payson 10 for Belfast (1-11).

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 82, TELSTAR 30: Sammy Calder scored 18 points and Hunter Frost added 16 as the Mustangs (8-2) earned a dominant win in Bethel.

Wyatt Lilly scored 10 points for Telstar (1-10).

