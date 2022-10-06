Local roundup: Penns Valley volleyball defeats Bellefonte | News, Sports, Jobs

VOLLEYBALL

Penns Valley defeated Bellefonte 3-1 on Wednesday night. Ella Hadley had 16 kills and nine digs for the Rams as Julia Emel had 21 assists. Maddie Butler added 14 digs and Kendall Guisewhite had three aces to lead the Rams.

BOYS SOCCER

Jersey Shore scored twice in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Selinsgrove defeated the Bulldogs, 4-2, in boys soccer on Wednesday evening.

Daniel Marshall and Nick Bellomo both scored for Jersey Shore and Isaiah Reibson had an assist.

VOLLEYBALL

Penns Valley 3 Bellefonte 1

25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14

Kills: Ella Hadley 16, Ellie Coursen 5, Ella Aston 5. Assists: Julia Emel 21. Digs: Maddie Butler 14, Ella Hadley 9, Laney Aston 7. Blocks: Ellie Coursen 5. Aces: Kendall Guisewhite 3

PV record: 9-5

BOYS SOCCER

Selinsgrove 4, Jersey Shore 2

S—Benjamin Berhardt, 10:21 p.m. S—Jace Diehl, 25:58. S-Benjamin Gerhardt (free kick), 14:39. S-Jake Keeney, 15:36. JS-Daniel Marshall (free kick), 24:04. JS-Nick Bellomo (Isaiah Reibson), 31:34.

Shots: JS 8, S 11. Corners: JS 3, S 6. Saves: JS 7, S 4.