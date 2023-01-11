Local roundup: Mt. Ararat girls basketball team Cruises past Freeport

FREEPORT — Kennedy Lampert had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team to a 53-31 win over Freeport on Tuesday night.

Tarynn Keleher tossed in 12 points and Kayleigh Wagg added 11 for Mt. Macaws (8-1).

Angel Pillsbury had 17 points for Freeport (3-5).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, BRUNSWICK 47: Ali Portas scored her only bucket with under a minute left in regulation to lift the Patriots (8-1) over the Dragons (7-1) at Gray.

Isa Ross had 11 of her 13 points in the first half for Gray-New Gloucester, and Ella Kenney added 10 points.

Dakota Shipley had 13 points to lead Brunswick.

RICHMOND 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 34: Kara Briand paced the Bobcats (8-2) with 17 points as they rallied with a 16-4 run coming out of Halftime to top the Hawks in Hiram.

Brooke Landry tossed in 15 points for Sacopee Valley (5-6), and Emma Boulanger chipped in with 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WESTBROOK 47, MORSE 33: Kolbyn Dunphe had a double-double (10 points and 10 steals) to lead the Blue Blazes in Westbrook.

Jackson Young chipped in with 11 for Westbrook (8-2).

Gavin Baillargeon scored 11 points to lead Morse (1-8).

