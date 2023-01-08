Local roundup: Mt. Abram boys basketball Cruises past Carrabec

STRONG — Payton Mitchell scored a game-high 19 points to lead Mt. Abram past Carrabec 65-40 in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game Saturday.

Kaden Pillsbury added 15 points for the Roadrunners (5-2) while Bryce Wilcox chipped in 13.

Carrabec (3-4) was led by Luke Carey with 18 points and Joel Gehrke with 17.

RICHMOND 98, VINALHAVEN 23: Wyatt Cassidy scored a game-high 24 points and dished out seven assists to lead the Bobcats to the win in Richmond.

Koleman Crosier added 10 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (8-1) while Connor Vashon added 10 points.

Robbie Swears scored six points for Vinalhaven (0-3).

DIRIGO 79, MADISON 51: Charlie Houghton scored 22 points and Nathan Wainwright added another 15 as the undefeated Cougars (9-0) rolled past Madison (1-5) in Dixfield.

Airick Richards dropped in another 11 points for Dirigo. Callan Franzose scored the game-high 30 points and 7-for-8 at the free-throw line for Madison.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HAMPDEN 60, MESSALONSKEE 27: Bella McLaughlin scored 20 points as the Broncos cruised to the win in Oakland.

Lucy Wiles added 14 points for Hampden (6-3).

Candace Pelotte led Messalonskee (0-7) with 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Chloe Michaud and Ashley Mullin chipped in with seven points each.

PISCATAQUIS 39, VALLEY 35: Brylee Ricker scored 15 points to lead the Pirates to the win in Bingham.

Abby Ricker added 13 points for PCHS (5-3).

Valley (5-2) was led by Madline Hill with 13 points and Brielle Hill with 12.

HALL-DALE 72, WISCASSET 11: Marie Benoit scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Wolverines in Hallowell.

Aubrey Gilbert and Hayden Madore each scored 11 points for Hall-Dale (6-0). KJ Greenhalgh added 10 points.

Laila Dicus and Qiana Hyman each had four points for Wiscasset (0-6).

