Local roundup: Madison boys basketball Cruises past Buckfield

MADISON — Callan Franzose scored 28 points to lead the Madison boys basketball team to an 85-41 win over Buckfield on Saturday.

Deacon Murray scored 18 points, while Ethan Linkletter added 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-5).

Ayden Jefferson led the Bucks (2-8) with 24 points.

OAK HILL 57, TELSTAR 36: Ethan Vattaso and Eli Desmond combined to score 30 points and the Raiders (2-9) rallied from an early deficit to beat the Rebels (1-8) in Bethel.

Vattaso scored a game-high 16 points and Desmond dropped in 14 for Oak Hill, which trailed 15-8 after one quarter.

Wyatt Lilly paced Telstar with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 58, VINALHAVEN 19: Kara Briand scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Bobcats to a win over the Vikings in Vinalhaven.

Izzy Stewart scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, while Peyton Cray added nine points for Richmond (9-2).

Makayla Martin led Vinalhaven (3-4) with six points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 37, DIRIGO 34: Kaitlyn Frost and Holly Hunt broke through in the fourth quarter to lead the Mustangs (5-3) to a come-from-behind road win over the Cougars (3-7) in Dixfield.

Frost and Hunt were limited to two and three free throws, respectively, in the first three quarters, after which Monmouth trailed 25-21. In the fourth, they each made a 3-pointer and a field goal, and Frost added a couple more free throws, as the Mustangs outscored Dirigo 16-9 over the final eight minutes.

Frost and Reese Beaudoin led Monmouth with nine points each, and Hunt finished with eight. Rileigh Chase (five points) helped the Mustangs stay close by hitting their only two field goals of the first half, including a 3.

« Previous