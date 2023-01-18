Local roundup: Kents Hill girls basketball stays undefeated with win over Hall-Dale

READFIELD — Rose Jenkins scored 26 points as the Kents Hill girls basketball team defeated Hall-Dale 60-51 on Tuesday to remain undefeated.

Regina Sabirova added 17 points for Kents Hill (8-0), which led 28-20 at halftime.

Amanda Trepanier scored 13 points for Hall-Dale, followed by KJ Greenhalgh and Hayden Madore with 10 apiece.

GARDINER 66, MESSALONSKEE 43: Lizzy Gruber scored 36 points as the Tigers (11-0) stayed spotless with a win at Oakland.

Savannah Brown added 10 points for Gardiner. Messalonskee’s Ashley Mullen had 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and four steals. Teammate Candace Pelotte scored nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 79, WINTHROP 31: Graca Bila scored 18 points and Angel Huntsman 17 as the Panthers (11-0) won easily at Yarmouth.

Sarah English added 10 points for NYA, which led 37-14 at halftime.

Morgan Fichthorn scored 15 points for Winthrop (8-3).

VALLEY 75, GREENVILLE 25: Madeline Hill and Brielle Hill combined to score 45 points as the Cavaliers (7-2) won easily at Greenville.

Madeline Hill had 23 points and Brielle Hill 22. Riley Clark added 10 points for Valley, which 32-12 at halftime.

Haley Ferland scored 11 points for Greenville (3-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIRIGO 65, CARRABEC 63: Charlie Houghton scored 22 points as the Cougars held on to remain undefeated in North Anson.

Arick Richard added 12 points for Dirigo (11-0), while teammate Nathaniel Wainwright added 11.

Luke Carey had 22 points for Carrabec (3-6), which led by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter. Joel Gerhke had 17 points and Kolby Carpenter 12 for the Cobras.

MESSALONSKEE 57, GARDINER 28: Merrick Smith scored 18 points as the Eagles (4-8) earned the win in Gardiner.

Drake Brunelle added eight points for Messalonskee. Colby Moody scored nine points for Gardiner (1-11).

VALLEY 49, GREENVILLE 42: Harry Louis scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Cavaliers to the win in Greenville.

Jared Ricker added nine points for Valley (6-3).

Dominic Murray led Greenville (3-8) with 20 points.

WINTHROP 54, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 42: Cole Bard and Carter Rivers scored 13 points apiece as the Ramblers (6-6) evened their record with the win at Winthrop.

Matt Beck and Braden Branagan chipped in with nine points apiece for Winthrop.

Jack Byrne led NYA (4-7) with 10 points.

