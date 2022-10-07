Local roundup: Hall-Dale girls soccer team shuts out Buckfield

FARMINGDALE — Marie Benoit had a hat trick as the undefeated Hall-Dale girls soccer team shut out Buckfield 6-0 on Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-0, while the Bucks fell to 6-5-1.

Hayden Madore had a goal and an assist for Hall-Dale, while teammates Rita Benoit and KJ Greenhalgh added a goal apiece and Zoe Soule and Dorothy Ives each had an assist.

Bulldogs keeper Aubrey Gilbert stopped three shots for the clean sheet, while the Bucks’ Kianna Finnegan made 20 saves.

MONMOUTH/WINTHROP 3, OAK HILL 0: Elsa Goedel-Bain scored twice to lead the Mustangs to the MVC win in Monmouth. Izzy Hamann had the other goal for Monmouth/Winthrop (10-2-0) while Brooklyn Federico and Riley Smith each had an assist. June Foyt made four saves. Mackenzie Vattaso stopped 12 shots for the Raiders (3-8-0).

BOYS SOCCER

WINSLOW 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Andrew Poulin broke Winslow’s single-season scoring record with his 35th goal as the Black Raiders (10-0-1) shut out the Mariners (2-7-1). Braden Rodrigue also scored for Winslow, while Joey Richards added two assists and Jacob Owen one. Tyler Nadeau made three saves against the Raiders, while the Mariners’ Harrison Garcia had 12.

FIELD HOCKEY

BELFAST 6, ERSKINE ACADEMY 0: Bre Shorey 4 scored four goals as the Lions (9-1-1) blanked the Eagles (3-8-1) in South China.

Audra Faulkingham and Sophia Taylor also scored for Belfast, while goalie Nikki Shorey had two saves. Erskine’s Makenzie Toner stopped 17 shots.

MESSALONSKEE 1, BANGOR 0 (Wednesday): Isabel Culver’s goal with about five minutes remaining in the first overtime lifted the Eagles (9-1) past the Rams (7-5) in Oakland.

Messalonskee goalie Nealey Dillon made two saves.

