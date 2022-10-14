Local roundup: Hall-Dale girls soccer remains undefeated

FARMINGDALE — Rita Benoit had a hat trick as the undefeated Hall-Dale girls soccer team shut out Madison, 9-0, on Thursday.

Hall Dale improved to 13-0, while Madison fell to 5-7.

Marie Benoit scored twice for Hall-Dale, while teammates, Bethany Ives, Dorothy Ives and Hayden Madore each had a goal and an assist.

Aubrey Gilbert made four saves in goal for Hall-Dale, while Madison’s Alison Tuscan had 11.

WATERVILLE 4, MOUNT VIEW 2: Mara Von Oesen’s hat trick paced the Panthers (9-3-1) past the Mustangs (4-8-1) in Waterville.

Allie Anich had a goal and two assists for Waterville, while Piper Hamilton and Sadie Williams each had an assist. Emily Richards scored twice for Mt. View.

Lexie Van Der Westhuyzen (five saves) and Haley Dunn (one) were in goal for Waterville; Jordan Von Oesen had eight for Mt. View.

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 2, ISLESBORO 0: Hunter Mason and Ben Forunier each scored a goal as the Bobcats (10-3-1) shut out the Eagles (5-2) in Richmond.

Max Visselli and Marco Ladner each had an assist for Richmond.

Richmond keeper Connor Vashon made 1 save; Islesboro counterpart Matt Britton had 11.

WINTHROP 1, BUCKFIELD 0: Iker Penniman’s first-half goal was the difference in the Ramblers (7-5) home win over the Bucks (3-9-1) in Winthrop.

Gabe Corey Assisted on Penniman’s goal.

Winthrop goalie Jaxson August made three saves, and Buckfield’s Gavin Charest stopped 10 shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

LAWRENCE 6, WINSLOW 0: Maddie Niles and Ashtynn Stewart each tallied two goals to lead the Bulldogs (14-0) to a win over the Black Raiders (2-11) in Fairfield.

Hope Bouchard and Elizabeth Crommett added goals for Lawrence.

Lainey Bell had 12 saves for Winslow.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 2, MARANACOOK 1 (OT): The Eagles’ Reese Sullivan scored on a pass from Bryanna Barrett with 2:15 remaining to win the game in South China.

Barrett also scored a goal for Erskine (4-9-1), while keeper Mackenzie Toner made 11 saves, including one on a penalty stroke early in the game.

Esme Jamison had five saves for Maranacook (2-9-2).

