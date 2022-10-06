Local roundup: Hall-Dale boys soccer team earns draw with Monmouth

FARMINGDALE — Ihsam Adbalnabi’s goal with 17 minutes, 36 seconds remaining lifted the Hall-Dale boys soccer team to a 1-1 draw with Monmouth Academy on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (5-3-3) collected their third consecutive tie, while the Mustangs (9-0-1) remained undefeated after opening the season with nine straight wins.

Monmouth’s Brandon Smith opened the scoring early in the second half, with Patrick Strout earning the assist. Adbalnabi’s game-tying goal was only the third scored against Monmouth all season.

Monmouth keeper Hunter Frost made four saves, while Hall-Dale’s Jackson Leach had 11.

MT. ABRAM 1, LISBON 0: Morgan Thibodeau’s goal made the difference as the Roadrunners (9-1) edged the Greyhounds (7-3-1) in Salem Township.

Charlie Pye Assisted on the goal for Mt. Abram, which held advantages in shots (8-1) and Corners (18-1).

Trey Reed saved one shot in goal for Mt. Abram, while Lisbon’s Levi Tibbets made seven stops.

FIELD HOCKEY

HALL-DALE 3, OAK HILL 0: Faith McDougal scored twice as the Bulldogs (5-5-1) shut out the Raiders (4-9) in Farmingdale.

Mira Skehan assisted on all three Hall-Dale goals, and Kiley Rolfe added a goal.

Jade Graham made three saves in goal for Hall-Dale, while Sierra Lane stopped 16 shots for Oak Hill.

LAWRENCE 2, GARDINER 1, OT: Maddie Niles scored with 1.7 seconds left in overtime to give the Bulldogs (12-0) a win over the Tigers (9-3) in Gardiner.

Hope Bouchard added a goal for Lawrence.

Addison Carter tallied a goal for Gardiner.

VOLLEYBALL

CONY 3, LEWISTON 0: The Rams (6-5) passed the .500 mark with a three-game sweep (25-18, 25-13, 25-10) of the Blue Devils (2-10) in Augusta.

Ashley Tobias had three aces and seven digs for Cony, Avery Theriault had 11 aces, three kills and two digs, and Kristin Merrill had two aces, two kills and seven assists. Isabella Coco added seven aces.

MESSALONSKEE 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 1 (Tuesday): The Eagles (10-1) prevailed 23-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22 over the Dragons in Brunswick.

Candace Pelotte had 16 kills, five faces, 12 digs and a block for Messalonskee, teammate Elise McDonald had eight aces, four digs and 19 assists, and Julia Wade had three kills and six blocks.

Brunswick/Mt Ararat fell to 4-6.

