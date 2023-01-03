Local roundup: Gardiner girls basketball Cruises past Erskine

GARDINER — Lizzy Gruber scored 23 points to lead Gardiner past Erskine 55-24 in a girls basketball game Monday night.

Taylor Takatsu, Savannah Brown and McKenna Johnson added seven points each for the Tigers (6-0).

Erskine (1-5) was led by Emma Stred with nine points and Cassie Lacroix with seven.

VALLEY 48, FOREST HILLS 42: Madeline Hill scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to the win in Jackman.

Brielle Hill added nine points for Valley (5-1).

Grace Allen led the Tigers (5-3) with 14 points while Allie Dunning added eight.

CARRABEC 57, BUCKFIELD 23: Molly Hay led the Cobras with 21 points in the win in Buckfield.

Lindsay Hamilton chipped in with 13 points for Carrabec (2-4)

Kaydence Edwards and Emma Hooper each had five points for Buckfield (1-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 66, VALLEY 56: Mason Desjardins scored 36 points as the Tigers came back from a 10-point Halftime deficit to earn the win in Jackman.

Cooper Daigle added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Forest Hills, which improved to 7-1. The Tigers also got 16 points from Braiden Welch.

Harry Lewis scored 14 points for Valley (3-3), which also got 12 points each from Jared Ricker and Fisher Tewksbury.