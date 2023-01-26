Local roundup: Gardiner boys basketball beats Erskine at the buzzer

GARDINER — Colby Moody drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Gardiner boys basketball team to a 50-47 win over Erskine Academy on Wednesday.

Moody scored nine points on three 3-pointers, all in the fourth quarter, when the Tigers rallied from a 38-34 deficit.

Zack Kristan led Gardiner (2-12) with 13 points, while teammate Anthony Rivera added nine. Dillion Elliott had four assists, including the pass to set up Moody’s game-winner.

Tristan Anderson netted a game-high 18 points for Erskine (1-11), while teammate Kaden Porter had 13.

FOREST HILLS 72, ISLESBORO 28: Braidan Welch scored 19 of his season-high 29 points in the first quarter as the Tigers (12-1) won easily in Jackman.

Welch also had eight assists and six steals for Forest Hills, which led 49-18 at the half. Mason Desjardins scored 20 points and teammates Blaine Nadeau and Cooper Daigle added 10 apiece.

Dylan Frank led Islesboro (2-8) with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HALL-DALE 92, BOOTHBAY 26: Hayden Madore and Amanda Trepanier scored 24 points apiece as the Bulldogs (9-2) took the easy win at Farmingdale.

Trepanier’s total was a season high. Torie Tibbetts scored 13 points for Hall-Dale, while teammate Jade Graham added 10.

Magen Burge scored 11 points for Boothbay (2-9).

