Local roundup: Forest Hills boys basketball Cruises past Temple Academy

WATERVILLE — Mason Desjardins scored 31 points to lead the Forest Hills boys basketball team to a 74-43 win over Temple Academy in an East/West game on Monday.

Cooper Daigle had a double-double, scoring 13 points while grabbing 16 rebounds for the Tigers (5-0). Braiden Welch added 13 points.

Nathan Corey led the Bereans with 14 points.

WINTHROP 80, OAK HILL 55: Cole Bard scored 21 points to lead the Ramblers to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Raiders in Winthrop.

Matt Beck scored 16 points, while Braden Branagan added 12 points for Winthrop (2-1).

Eli Desmond led Oak Hill (0-3) with 22 points, while Ethan Vattaso added 14.

DIRIGO 67, HALL-DALE 51: Airick Richard scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Cougars (4-0) over the Bulldogs (3-1) in an early-season battle of MVC unbeatens in Farmingdale.

Charlie Houghton added 11 and Dakota Tompkins 10 for Dirigo, which finally pulled away by outscoring Hall-Dale 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs also had three players finish in double figures, led by TJ Wilson’s 16. Carter Bourque added 15 and Jackson Leach 13.

OCEANSIDE 87, MARANACOOK 78: Carter Galley scored 25 points to lead the Mariners to a win over the Black Bears in Readfield.

Oceanside (3-0) was down 40-37 at Halftime before fighting back for the win.

Braden St. Pierre led Maranacook (1-1) with 34 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HALL-DALE 82, DIRIGO 30: Hayden Madore exploded for 27 points to pace the Bulldogs (3-0) past the Cougars (1-1) in Dixfield.

KJ Greenhalgh scored 13 of her 14 points in the first quarter for Hall-Dale, which jumped out to a 23-5 lead after eight minutes.

Jayce Brophy led Dirigo with 10 points and Emily Woods added nine.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 67, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 29: Olivia Mastine’s 25 points led the Phoenix (3-0) to an MVC win over the Mustangs (2-1) in Jay.

Aubrey Kachnovich and Jaydn Pingree each added 12 points, Jazmine Pingree scored nine and Emily Dubord finished with eight for Spruce Mountain.

The Phoenix outscored the Mustangs 37-8 over the second and third periods to turn an 18-10 lead into a 55-18 advantage.

Holly Hunt led Monmouth with nine points, and Kaitlyn Frost scored six points.

MADISON 37, CARRABEC 23: Alison Griffeth scored 10 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Cobras in Madison.

Raegan Cowan and Kylee Furbush each added eight points for Madison (3-0).

Molly Hay led Carrabec (0-3) with eight points.

VALLEY 66, ISLEBORO 31: Madeline Hill scored 25 points to lead the Cavaliers to an East/West win over the Vikings in Isleboro.

Brielle Hill and Kirsten Bigelow each added 12 points for Valley (2-1). Bigelow also had nine steals.

Alma Bewsher led Isleboro with 14 points.