Local roundup: Brunswick girls basketball Cruises past Mt. Macaws

TOPSHAM — Brunswick dominated a matchup of the top two teams in the Class A South Heal point standings, earning a 68-39 win over Mt. Ararat in girls basketball action Saturday.

Kelsie Carlton made 12 of 14 free throws and finished with 17 points for the Dragons (10-1). Alexis Morin scored 16 points and Dakota Shipley had 12.

Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat (9-3) with 14 points.

RICHMOND 55, BUCKFIELD 23: Lila Viselli scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bobcats to the win in Buckfield.

Kara Briand added 10 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (10-3) while Izzy Stewart filled the score sheet with nine points, six rebounds, six assists, five steals and five blocks.

Buckfield (2-10) was led by Addison Stevens-Belanger with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARRABEC 80, WISCASSET 19: Luke Carey scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Cobras to the win in North Anson.

Bobby Lindholm added 13 points for Carrabec (4-6).

Wiscasset (0-10) was led by Jevar Garricks with five points.

RICHMOND 73, BUCKFIELD 49: Wyatt Cassidy scored 30 points and had six rebounds to lead the Bobcats to the win in Buckfield.

Connor Vashon added 17 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (11-2) while Hunter Mason had nine points and four assists.

Buckfield (2-10) was led by Ayden Jefferson with 21 points.

