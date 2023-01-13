Local roundup: Brunswick boys basketball team Tops Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK —Trevor Gerrish scored 24 points and Thomas Harvey added 16 as the Brunswick boys basketball team edged Kennebunk 61-59 on Thursday night.

Noah Johnson chipped in with 10 points for the Dragons (4-6).

Theo Pow finished with 31 points for Kennebunk (6-4), followed by Jacob Thompson with 12.

GARDINER 62, MORSE 53: Zach Kristain scored 19 points as the Tigers (1-9) earned their first win of the season at Gardiner.

Anthony Rivera added 13 points for Gardiner, which led 37-34 at the half. Cody Dingwell chipped in with nine points.

Gabe Morrison scored 19 points for Morse (1-9) and Gavin Baillargeon added 15.

WELLS 52, FREEPORT 45: Jeremy Therrien scored 15 points to help the Warriors (4-6) to the win at Freeport.

Keith Ramsey (12 points) and Eli Roy (10) joined Therrien in double figures.

JT Pound scored 14 points for Freeport (4-5), followed by Cody Wall with 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 62, KENNEBUNK 13: Emily Doring and Dakota Shipley each scored 12 points as the Dragons (8-1) handled the Rams (2-8) in Brunswick.

Doring got nine in the first quarter, when the Dragons built a 27-4 lead. Alexis Morin finished with 10 points, and Kelsie Carlton had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Maddy Werner finished with seven points, nine steals, six assists and five blocked shots.

GARDINER 55, MORSE 22: The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back on their way to the win in Bath.

Savannah Brown led Gardiner (9-0) with 10 points while Emilee Brown added nine. Megan Gallagher and Taylor Takatsu each chipped in eight.

Morse (1-8) was led by Danielle Bryant with a game-high 12 points.

WELLS 47, FREEPORT 30: Megyn Mertens had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (9-1) in a win over the visiting Falcons (3-6).

Kendall Maxon added nine points and six steals.

« Previous