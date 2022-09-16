Local report: CWU volleyball sweeps Western Oregon | Sports

Sept. 16—MONMOUTH, Ore. — Fighting hard in the second and third sets to close out a sweep, Central Washington volleyball rebounded from last week’s GNAC-opening loss with a 25-16, 26-24, 27-25 sweep over Western Oregon on Thursday.

Ashley Kaufman pounded 19 kills and Tia Andaya put together 13 kills, 28 assists and six digs for the Wildcats.

CWU moved to 1-1 in conference and 6-4 overall and will continue GNAC play at Saint Martin’s on Saturday.

CWU highlights: Ashley Kaufman 19 kills; Marianna Payne 14 kills; Tia Andaya 13 kills, 28 assists, 6 digs; Sydney Remsberg 19 assists, 3 digs; Hannah Stires 19 digs. — COLLEGE SOCCER

‘Cats blanked again

ELLENSBURG — Held without a goal for the third straight match, Central Washington dropped a 2-0 decision to Northwest Nazarene on Thursday.

The Wildcats (0-1, 1-3-1) host MSU Billings on Saturday at noon.

First half: 1, NN, Carolyn Moravec, 42:45.

Second half: 2, NN, Ashley Parton, 85:45.

Saves: Alexis Montoya (NN) 4, Kassandra Jaggard (CW) 3. — RECREATION

Pickleball tourney at Franklin Park

Over 200 players are scheduled to participate Friday through Sunday in the Yakima Applefest Pickleball tournament at Franklin Park.

The largest pickleball tournament ever held here, Friday’s competition features men’s singles and women’s doubles. Mixed doubles takes over on Saturday, and Sunday concludes with men’s doubles and women’s singles.

Matches run from 9 am to 6 pm each day. — MEETINGS

Athletic directors at Monday QBs

Athletic directors Bob Stanley of Davis and Paul Stephens of Eisenhower will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.

The meeting starts at 11:45 am Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.

