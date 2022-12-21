Local prep football stars eager to be part of a Lobo rebuild

La Cueva’s Aidan Armenta breaks away from Farmington’s defense for a long scramble during playoff action against Farmington in November. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal) Cleveland High School’s quarterback Evan Wysong runs down the sideline for a touchdown in the state championship game for 6A. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Cleveland High School’s wide receiver Nic Trujillo, right, juggles a pass and makes the catch while being pursued by La Cueva’s during the 6A football Championship game.(Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

At 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aidan Armenta’s football status officially transitions from that of La Cueva Bear to that of New Mexico Lobo.

Armenta is one of three metro-area talents who are signing national letters of intent with UNM during this signing period which begins Wednesday. Cleveland QB Evan Wysong and Storm slot back Nic Trujillo are planning to sign after the holidays, on Jan. 6.

And now that their prep playing days are behind them, it’s time to look at what this highlight-reel trio is getting into.

These three represent elite Offensive Talent in Class 6A football. But they’re joining, statistically, the worst-ranked offense in Division I football, a team that scored just 13 points a game.

“I’ve talked to Coach (Danny) Gonzales about recruiting. I didn’t make too much of (the offense’s struggles), it’s hard coming off COVID, and it’s hard to compete like that when you’re behind the 8-ball,” Armenta said.

Armenta is a pure pocket passer who threw for over 4,300 yards and 50 touchdowns last season for the Bears. Wysong won’t be a QB for the Lobos, but his blazing speed and football IQ should come in Handy returning kicks. The 6-foot-1 Trujillo was a field-stretching receiver for the Storm.

UNM’s offense surely needs a boost, and each believes they have a chance at an immediate impact.

“I definitely think me and Nic and Aidan will all play,” said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Wysong, whose older brother Luke is a Lobo player. “It’s a matter of who they offer and see how it fits with our style of play.”

And while there remain some open-ended questions about what shape this Lobo offense will assume going forward, Trujillo (6-1, 180) for one said he is committed to helping inject a much-needed spark into UNM’s scheme.

“I think we all definitely have a chance to be able to play right away and be effective,” Trujillo said. “(But) we don’t know how the offense will look next year. … It’s not so much a concern; I have full trust in the coaching staff. They explained to me that I’ll be a big part (of the offense) in the future, so I’ll just do what I do.”

Trujillo and Wysong are reuniting, to a degree, with their former high school coach, Heath Ridenour, UNM’s quarterbacks Coach who served as the interim Offensive Coordinator the second half of last season. At present, UNM does not have a full-time OC for the 2023 season.

Wysong spent plenty of time in the bleachers watching his brother this year. It was as frustrating for him as any Lobo fan, he said.

“It definitely pissed me off when they didn’t throw the ball,” he said. “Throwing the ball is a very important thing in an offense.”

No need to sell this to Armenta, a strong-armed QB who loves to sling the rock. UNM ran the ball almost 200 times more than it did last season.

“That’s just college football,” Armenta said. “You have to be able to throw the ball consistently and effectively to win games.”

Wysong has been impressed.

“Very accurate, has a strong arm. All-around great football player,” he said of Armenta, who is one of several new QBs joining the Lobos.

“I want to compete,” Armenta said. “If I’m not doing that from the day I get on campus, I’m doing this for the wrong reasons. I’m just excited about it, see what direction they go in. I have a lot of faith in Coach Gonzales.”

Another former Cleveland standout, running back Dorian Lewis, also is UNM-bound after previously playing at Coffeyville (Kansas) CC.

“I definitely think we’ll be able to turn things around, especially with Dorian coming back,” Wysong said. “And it’ll be great for the three of us to come in as locals and show what we can do as players. I definitely think we will be better off next year.”

Wednesday

Signing Day Special, noon, ESPN2

UNM Signing Day Show, Salt Yard East, 6-7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM