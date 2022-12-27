Local prep basketball teams have holiday hoop plans scrubbed by canceled flights

The Hockinson girls basketball team was planning on spending part of its winter break in the desert.

Instead, the Hawks are heading to the Oregon Coast. Maybe.

The Hockinson girls, along with the Prairie and Columbia River girls basketball teams, were scheduled to play in the Cactus Jam basketball tournaments this week in Phoenix. But all three teams got caught up in Massive airline cancellations sparked by winter weather late last week.

“Anyone who didn’t fly out on Christmas Day was out of luck,” Columbia River Coach Jesse Norris said.

The Skyview and King’s Way Christian boys basketball teams got lucky. Both teams made it to Arizona for their games in the Cactus Jam.

“We flew American Airlines,” Skyview Coach Matt Gruhler said. “They seemed to be running OK. We had an hour delay, but made it safely.”