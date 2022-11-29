Local philanthropist’s big donation helps Goodfellows reach goal

Article content With the number of clients in need escalating, as well as the costs for food to provide to them, the local Goodfellows organization was beyond Grateful Monday to receive a $350,000 donation from local philanthropist Alan Quesnel.

Article content The charitable agency completed its annual newspaper drive over the weekend with annual contributions seemingly down for this year, said Jennifer Wells, the organization’s president.

Article content Goodfellows established a goal of $375,000 for this year through volunteers on the street receiving donations by selling Newspapers provided each year by the Windsor Star, but early indications looked as though the numbers might fall short. But Quesnel’s large and timely donation changed the outcome — instead making it the group’s highest-ever total in donations achieved through the newspaper drive. “We don’t have totals as of yet,” Wells said. “It looked as though the numbers were lower, but with this donation it will be our highest year, even with an otherwise lower rate of return. (Quesnel’s) donation will put us in a category we have never been in before.”

Article content Aside from providing Christmas food boxes, Goodfellows operates a food bank with boxes handed out to those in need each Tuesday and Friday, a school breakfast program that feeds up to 1,000 children at 29 different schools, a children’s shoe program and a lunch bag program where anyone can receive a lunch at the agency’s downtown location every Tuesday and Friday. The “surprise” donation to Goodfellows by Quesnel — known throughout the community for financially assisting a wide variety of organizations over the years — is an indication the agency is on the right track in terms of services it provides, Wells said. “There is so much generosity in Windsor, but for our organization to be thought of by him as a worthy cause to support at this level, it means the work we are doing in the community is being seen and felt,” she said.

The large donation will help Goodfellows continue to serve the community "longer and better," Wells said. "It helps secure our future," she said. "The cost of everything keeps going up and our number of clients is going up. This will allow us to be creative. "It may help us start a new program or solidify an existing program for another five or 10 years. This was a complete surprise for us but will help us to better serve the community. "We are so Grateful and give thanks to every person who made a donation this year — and to be seen and appreciated in this wonderful way by Mr. Quesnel." [email protected]