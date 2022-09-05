Local NFL Players Named Team Captains For 2022 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah were named Captains for their teams for the upcoming 2022 season.

The NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 8.

Prior to the start of the season, NFL teams announced their rosters and team captains. Multiple local players were named as team captains for 2022.

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Los Angeles Rams

Former Utah State linebacker was named as a team captain for the Los Angeles Rams. He was one of six Rams named as captains. It’s Wagner’s first season with the NFC West franchise.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Wagner was a star player for the USU Aggies from 2008-11.

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. Last season, Wagner recorded 170 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and five pass breakups. The former USU standout was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West Rival on March 31. The six-time All-Pro player had been released by the Seahawks on March 8.

During his 10-year career, Wagner has posted 1,383 total tackles, 818 solo tackles, 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, 60 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 150 games.

The Super Bowl Champion Rams begin their title defense against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 8 at 6:20 pm (MDT) on KSL TV.

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was named a team captain for the New York Jets for the second consecutive season. Wilson was one of three Jets players named as a team captain.

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

After his college career, Wilson was selected by the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season as a rookie, the quarterback was also named a Jets team captain.

During Wilson’s rookie campaign last season, the former BYU signal-caller missed four games due to a knee injury and threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

The Jets begin their 2022 schedule at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 11 at 11 am (MDT). The game will be televised on CBS.

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Southern Utah standout Miles Killebrew was honored as a team captain for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Killebrew was one of five team captains for the Steelers.

Before his NFL career, the Henderson, Nevada native was a star for the Thunderbirds from 2011-14.

After his SUU career, Killebrew was drafted by the Detroit Lions during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Following five seasons with the Lions, the safety signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2021 season.

Last season, Killebrew recorded 13 total tackles and nine solo tackles in 17 games. During his NFL career, he posted 118 total tackles, 97 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, one touchdown, and six pass breakups in 95 games played.

Pittsburgh’s season opener is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 11 at 11 am (MDT) on CBS.

Note: Not every team had Revealed its team Captains as of September 5

