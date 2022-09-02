Local NFL Players Land On Practice Squads Ahead Of Regular Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local NFL players found homes on rosters as additions to the team’s practice squads ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season.

NFL Franchises were required to trim their active rosters to 53 players on August 30. After cut players began to clear the waiver wire the following day, Wednesday, September 1, many of them began to sign as members of the team’s practice squads.

The following local NFL players landed on practice squads:

Former Utah Utes

Nick Ford – Center – Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Utah OL Nick Ford rejoins the @Jaguars as a member of the practice squad.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/nCVGUPZcp6 — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles

Locals Britain Covey and Noah Togiai rejoin the @Eagles as members of Philly’s practice squad. #LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/j83vdEKoeq — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Bradlee Anae – Defensive End – Philadelphia Eagles

Mika Tafua – Defensive End – Dallas Cowboys

Former Utah DE Mika Tafua rejoins the @dallascowboys as a member of their practice squad.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/FELl9b0Lui — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Chase Hansen – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints

Local players Chase Hansen, Nephi Sewell, and Rashid Shaheed all rejoin the @Saints on the practice squad.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/GNF4tNPhXt https://t.co/8mVqDAivHd — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Former BYU Cougars

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Indianapolis Colts

Former BYU DB Chris Wilcox rejoins the @Colts as a member of the practice squad. #LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/WZOqwKIx6s — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Harvey Langi – Linebacker – New England Patriots

Former BYU LB Harvey Langi stays with the @Patriots as a member of their practice squad.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/7fwjncXmxu — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Kansas City Chiefs

Former BYU DB Zayne Anderson rejoins the @Chiefs as a member of their practice squad. #LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/gijWgZmwwc — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Former Utah State Aggies

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers

Former USU WR Derek Wright rejoins the @Panthers as a practice squad player. #LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/S4EQZkFunQ — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former USU star Deven Thompkins rejoins the @Buccaneers as a member of Tampa Bay’s practice squad.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/ceH58PZZLK — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Darwin Thompson – Running Back – Seattle Seahawks

Former USU RB Darwin Thompson stays in Seattle as he joins the @Seahawks‘ practice squad. #LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/PwS2b5sC6n — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Former Weber State Wildcats

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints

Local players Chase Hansen, Nephi Sewell, and Rashid Shaheed all rejoin the @Saints on the practice squad.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/GNF4tNPhXt https://t.co/8mVqDAivHd — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

Former High School Players

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Philadelphia Eagles (Hunter)

Locals Britain Covey and Noah Togiai rejoin the @Eagles as members of Philly’s practice squad. #LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/j83vdEKoeq — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) August 31, 2022

NFL Regular Season Begins

Week One of the 2022 NFL season begins when the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 8. The game will start at 6:20 pm and will be televised on KSL TV.

The first full Sunday Slate of games will take place on September 11.

