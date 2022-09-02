Local NFL Players Land On Practice Squads Ahead Of Regular Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple local NFL players found homes on rosters as additions to the team’s practice squads ahead of the start of the 2022 regular season.

NFL Franchises were required to trim their active rosters to 53 players on August 30. After cut players began to clear the waiver wire the following day, Wednesday, September 1, many of them began to sign as members of the team’s practice squads.

The following local NFL players landed on practice squads:

Former Utah Utes

Nick Ford – Center – Jacksonville Jaguars

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles

Bradlee Anae – Defensive End – Philadelphia Eagles

Mika Tafua – Defensive End – Dallas Cowboys

Chase Hansen – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints

Former BYU Cougars

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Indianapolis Colts

Harvey Langi – Linebacker – New England Patriots

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Kansas City Chiefs

Former Utah State Aggies

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darwin Thompson – Running Back – Seattle Seahawks

Former Weber State Wildcats

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints

Former High School Players

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Philadelphia Eagles (Hunter)

Click here to see the local NFL players on 53-man active rosters.

NFL Regular Season Begins

Week One of the 2022 NFL season begins when the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 8. The game will start at 6:20 pm and will be televised on KSL TV.

The first full Sunday Slate of games will take place on September 11.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button